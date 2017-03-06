TUESDAY: Storms will blow through

Early afternoon there will be pop-up showers ahead of a very fast moving cold front and squall line ( Line of showers and storms). This squall line will sweep through the region across east central Alabama around 6/5 central time. This leading edge will have steady winds, very heavy rainfall, with gusts potentially up to 40 mph with these storms. This line will be south and east of Columbus by 8/t central time. The cold front will be sweeping through the region early Wednesday morning around 5/4 central time. This cold front will be a through the entire region after sunrise and we can expect northwest winds gusting from 15-25 mph, with only slightly cooler air only but still mild behind this front.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast