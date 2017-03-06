Together 2016 Regional Project Completed

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge, known as the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge, is a little brighter as it links Columbus and Phenix City together. The Together Campaign unveiled its Together 2016 project called ‘The River that Binds us Together’.

The Together Campaign is an initiative bringing together community partners to create projects to help build a better region. Monday, community and business leaders gathered to celebrate last year’s projects and see how Together 2017 will move forward.

The Together 2016 campaign unveiled the $140,000 worth of enhancements to the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Chattahoochee River.

“Awnings over each of the seven arbors that the colors were specifically selected and the history of that color as it relates to our community. Everything from army green to restoration green,” said project manager Marquette McKnight.

Together 2016 also announced the five $2,000 scholarship winners, which included Carver High School senior Alana Robinson.

“The Together 2016 Scholarship has been ultimately a blessing for me just by shining light onto seniors and just overall students in general for just making an impact in our community,” Robinson said.

She is going to Valdosta State University in the fall.

“This is my first scholarship so, I could never forget this one and it’s just a humbling experience to just share the moment with other students that as well that worked just as hard as me,” she said.

McKnight says Together 2017 will focus on the next generation of leaders.

“Millennials, young professionals who’ve already been involved in things in Columbus and Phenix City and Fort Benning and we’re just sort of give them some extra opportunities to see our communities through the lens of their eyes,” McKnight explained.

Other Together 2016 projects like the Little Free Libraries and benches can be seen placed throughout Fort Benning, Columbus, and Phenix City.