Signed, Sealed, Delivered: President Trump signs revised travel ban

WASHINGTON D.C. — CNN reports President Donald Trump has just officially signed a revised executive order banning immigration and travel from six Muslim-majority countries.

The most notable change to the original version of the order is the decision to drop Iraq from the list of banned countries. A memo to lawmakers released earlier Monday says Iraq was removed from the order after agreeing to increase cooperation with the U.S. government on vetting of its citizens applying for a travel visa.

Iraq says the revised U.S. travel ban sends a “positive message” about the future of bilateral relations as the two countries work to combat the Islamic State group.

Here are some of the differences from the original order White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway mentions in an interview with Fox News:

It will go into effect on Mar. 16, 10 days from signing, as opposed to immediately;

This travel ban will not apply to Iraq, based on its enhanced screening and reporting measures, Conway says. That would leave six countries from which individuals will be banned for 90 days, if there are no other changes to the countries listed: Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen;

Syrian refugees will be treated the same way as other refugees. The original executive order banned Syrian refugees indefinitely and paused other refugees for 120 days.

The ban will not apply to visa holders already en route to the U.S. at the time the order goes into effect.