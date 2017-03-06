No. 17 Auburn men’s golf wins Tiger Invitational

OPELIKA, Al – No. 17 Auburn Men’s Golf won the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner, carding a 4-under 284 in the final round on Monday at the Grand National Lakes Course to finish at 13-under 279-288-284—851.

The Tigers held off a late surge by Troy, who carded a 10-under 278 on Monday and finished at 280-299-278—856, to win by five strokes.

After the second round was suspended due to darkness on Sunday, the 19-team field resumed play at 7:30 am and wrapped the round up around noon before beginning the final round.

Sophomore Trace Crowe carded a 7-under 67-72-70—209 to t-4th. The Bluffton, S.C., native tallied six birdies as part of his 2-under final round on Nos. 1, 4, 5, 12, 14 and 17. It his best finish of the season and his fourth top 25 finish this season.

Freshman Jovan Rebula finished two shots back to t-8th for the second time this season. The George, South Africa, product carded a 2-under 70 with seven birdies on Nos. 1, 5 and 7 on the front and 11, 12, 14 and 16 on the back in the final round to finish at 5-under 69-72-70—211.

Sophomore Jacob Solomon and senior Will Long t-13th at 2-under 214. Solomon, a native of Dublin, Calif., eagled the par-5 14th and added a trio of birdies as part of an even-par final round. He finished at 71-71-72—214. Long, playing as an individual, used four birdies on Nos. 6, 12, 14 and 16 to finish at 2-under in the final round and finish at 72-72-70—214 overall.

Senior Ryan Benton t-31st at 3-over 73-73-73—219 while fellow senior Matt Gilchrest t-47th at 72-78-72—222.

Junior All-America Ben Schlottman t-61st at 79-73-72—224 while freshman Reagan Harrell, playing in his first collegiate tournament, t-83rd at 82-82-66—230. Both played as an individual.

Harrell, a product of Guntersville, Ala., tallied a whopping eight birdies as part of a 6-under 66 final round on Nos. 4 and 7 on the front and 10, 11, 12, 14, 16 and 17 on the back.

Missouri finished third at 7-under 280-299-278—857 followed by No. 25 Kennesaw State (287-296-284—867), Georgia State (290-284-294—868), Charlotte (289-295-285—869), UNCW (288-285-296—869), Arkansas State (287-290-293—870), South Alabama (283-299-289—871) and Mississippi State (291-294-287—872).

Minnesota (293—873) finished 11th followed by Louisville (296—876), West Virginia (293—877), Kansas State (291—878), Maryland (298—882), James Madison (296—882), UNCG (300—896), Davidson College (305—906) and Samford (297—918).

Thomas Eldridge of UNCW won medalist honors at 13-under 69-66-68—203.

The Tigers return to action at the Bandon Dunes Championship at the Old MacDonald in Bandon, Ore. March 12-14.

