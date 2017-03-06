Mother, group seeks justice for 6-year-old son set on fire

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A South Carolina civil rights organization says it wants justice after a six-year-old was set on fire in October 2016.

The SC National Action Network and the family of Emery McCray ask for another complete investigation into the father and son they hold responsible for the young boy’s injuries. News 3 sister station WCBD reports a 12-year-old boy faces first-degree assault and battery charges in family court after police say a flammable liquid was poured over Emery McCray’s back just before he was set on fire.

”They got ahold of some lighter fluid, and it got on the 6-year-old,” former Clarendon County Sheriff Randy Garrett said days following the incident. Garrett said at the time there was nothing that indicated the incident was intentional.

However, the boy’s family now joins the SC National Action Network in calling for charges against the 12-year-old’s father, saying he should also be held accountable for the “accident.”

Leslie Brown, the child’s mother says she is fearful. “I reached out to the sheriff’s office, me and my children have been intimidated. People riding by our house, we’ve had unannounced visitors from nowhere.”

The father of the 12-year-old also says he was uncomfortable with a number of young men who were walking near his property after the fire.

Brown says officials told her they will only give the 12-year-old 90 days. She says that is not enough. “It’s been hard, it’s been long, it’s been tough, it’s been rough. My baby has scars for the rest of his life.”

She wants more punishment. “This has been a very hard long time and my son, he deserves justice.”

The family says they are going to ask the current sheriff, Tim Baxley, for a sit-down meeting to discuss the case.