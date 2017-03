BUENA VISTA, Ga. — Marion County school officials say all is now clear, after they discovered a threat on social media towards a school administrator.

Sunday night, Marion County Middle/High School tweeted this: “They received what they are calling an unsubstantiated anonymous threat, directed toward an administrator.

They turned the incident over to law enforcement. Law enforcement say the situation has been resolved.

MCMHS students, faculty, staff, and parents, please read: pic.twitter.com/mH7AN8u7uY — Marion Eagles (@MarionCoHigh) March 6, 2017

According to law enforcement, the school may now proceed normally. The situation has been resolved. — Marion Eagles (@MarionCoHigh) March 6, 2017