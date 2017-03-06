Man accused of threats to congressman’s staff due in court

Civil rights activist and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. is introduced before speaking at the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, Friday, Aug. 23, 213, at the Newseum in Washington. (AP Photo)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — An Atlanta man accused of threatening the staff of U.S. Rep. John Lewis is set to appear in court for a hearing to decide whether he’ll continue to be held in custody.

The detention hearing for 42-year-old Dante Antoine Rosser is set for 11 a.m. Monday in Atlanta.

Dante Rosser (Undated booking photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Newly unsealed court records say Lewis’ Atlanta-based staff members expressed “grave concerns” for their safety after Rosser visited their office, and also made repeated phone calls.

The FBI says he made 46 calls over a two-day period and demanded the congressman’s staff seek “financial reparations” for his family.

The recently unsealed criminal complaint says Rosser threatened to “splatter their heads all over the ground.”

He’s charged with threatening to assault a federal official.

Rosser’s public defender Nicole Kaplan has declined to comment.

