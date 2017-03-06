How long does pollen last?

By Published:

If you’re someone who suffers from allergies, you may now be suffering more from red, itchy eyes and a runny nose.

That’s because (meteorological) spring is upon us and so is tree pollen.

Although pine pollen is more evident now as it coats cars and sidewalks…most people are more sensitive to lighter, dry pollen from trees like oak, maple, elm, mulberry and pecan.

But it’s not just spring when pollen is prevalent.

During the summer, grass pollen is the highest.

Fall has higher amounts of weed pollen – particularly ragweed – which causes irritable symptoms as well to those allergic to it.

The weather can also affect how bad pollen is for the day.

Pollen counts are higher on warm, dry and windy days between 10:00 a.m. est and 4:00 p.m. est and lower on cool and rainy ones.

