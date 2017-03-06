Georgia volunteers to help preserve battlefields, historic sites

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Volunteers from across Georgia this spring will work with the Civil War Trust to help clean up battlefields and other historic sites in Georgia and several other states.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports the goal is to maintain and restore the areas as part of Park Day, a nationwide effort on April 1 that includes more than 130 historic sites in 30 states.

Volunteers will be doing mostly outdoor jobs.

At Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, for instance, they will assist with the improvement of a trail that leads to the historic 24 Gun Battery, built by Union forces in 1864.

The Civil War Trust is mostly focused on protecting Civil War battlefields, but also seeks to save the battlefields connected to the Revolutionary War and War of 1812.

Below is a list of the volunteer sites and times on Park Day, April 1:

Andersonville National Historic Site, Andersonville, 10 a.m. Contact: Jennifer Hopkins at jennifer_hopkins@nps.gov

Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, Fort Oglethorpe, 8 a.m. Contact: Will Wilson at will_wilson@nps.gov

Dalton Confederate Cemetery, Dalton, 9 a.m. Contact: Marvin Sowder at msowder@dalton.net

Historic Prater’s Mill, Dalton, 9 a.m. Contact: Elaine Watkins at elaine@pratersmill.org

Jefferson Davis Memorial Historic Site, Fitzgerald, 10 a.m. Contact: John Hughes at jeffdavis1@windstream.net

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Kennesaw, 9 a.m. Contact: Amanda Corman at amanda_corman@nps.gov

Kettle Creek Battlefield, Washington, 10 a.m. Contact: Walker Chewning at wcjc1@aol.com

Nash Farm Battlefield Park and Museum, Hampton, 9 a.m. Contact: Bill Dodd at w.g.dodd@att.net

Resaca Confederate Cemetery, Resaca, 9 a.m. Contact: Vic Bohannon at boshvac@aol.com

