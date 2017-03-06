Empty Bowl event focuses on feeding the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A local organization is fixed on feeding the Valley, one bowl at a time. St. Anne Pacelli Catholic Church Empty Bowl event is now in the books. It was the fifth year for the event. Folks make a donation, and they receive a bowl. That bowl goes home with them, and they receive soup and other baked goods. Those taking part in the program say it makes a huge difference.

Students make the bowls by hand. After making the suggested donation, attendees receive hot soup and other items. The school says Empty Bowl offers a great opportunity to celebrate the arts and help others.

“Very often, these students will come down and volunteer hours at the outreach center and they see first hand the families that come in,” Director of Community Outreach Katie Byers said. “They are families just like them that need help that are just on bad times. It’s really a neat thing, to see students giving up their time and their efforts to help those in our community that really need a meal on their table.”

The school says last year’s proceeds fed 350 area families. This year, they hope to feed 400 or more. Anyone interested in donating can click here.