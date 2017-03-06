CSU men’s basketball earns NCAA Tournament bid

COLUMBUS, Ga – For the third consecutive season, the Columbus State University men’s basketball team has earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament as announced during the selection show on Sunday night.

The Cougars drew the No. 4 seed in the Southeast Region and will take on fifth-seeded Augusta in the opening round on Saturday. Queens University in Charlotte, N.C. was tabbed as the regional host.

“We’re very pleased to be back in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year,” head coach Robert Moore said. “We will work hard this week in preparation and put our best foot forward on Saturday against a very good Augusta team.”

Columbus State (20-9) will be making its 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its third straight. It will be CSU’s fourth appearance during Moore’s seven seasons at the helm of the Cougar program.

The Cougars turned in their third consecutive 20-win campaign this season and made it to the Peach Belt Conference championship game on Sunday, falling to UNC Pembroke.

CSU and Augusta will be playing for the third time this season. The Cougars defeated the Jaguars 62-57 in the PBC semifinals Saturday night.

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION