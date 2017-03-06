Baiting bill could change deer hunting in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — There might be a bill that could bring major changes to deer season in Alabama.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that some lobbying for the bill would allow hunters to use bait for deer and feral hogs. The bill passed the House on Tuesday. It heads next to the Senate for consideration.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says whitetail deer is the most popular game animal in the state.

The Legislature passed a “supplemental feeding” law last year, that went into effect this past hunting season. Williams wants to clear up some of the confusion around that law.

The Hunting Heritage Foundation says hunting generates a $1.8 billion yearly economic impact in Alabama.