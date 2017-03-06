Auburn teen crowned Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s Jessica Baeder has been crowned Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2017.

Al.com reports Baeder won the title Sunday after competing with 45 other contestants from all over the state.

The Auburn High School junior competed for the crown before in both 2015 and in 2016, when she was named first runner-up to Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2016, Tiara Pennington.

As the winner, Baeder will receive a $5,000 cash scholarship and four-year renewable full tuition scholarships to Auburn University, the University of Montevallo, Troy University, The University of Alabama, and Jacksonville State University. She’ll also receive scholarships from the University of North Alabama and Wallace State Community College.

Baeder will represent the state this year at the Miss America’s Outstanding’s Teen competition, a sister program of the Miss America Organization.