Alabama sets spring football practice dates

TUSCALOOSA, Al – The Alabama Crimson Tide have set the practice schedule for spring workouts beginning Tuesday, March 21.

The Tide will have 15 spring practice sessions, wrapping up with the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium at the end of April.

Listed below are the 2017 Alabama football spring practice dates. Practices are closed to the public.

Spring Practice Dates Start Time Practice Interviews

Tuesday, March 21 3:30 p.m. Coach Saban

Thursday, March 23 3:30 p.m. Players (1 p.m.)

Saturday, March 25 TBD None

Tuesday, March 28 3:30 p.m. Coach Saban

Thursday, March 30 3:30 p.m. Players (1 p.m.)

Monday, April 3 3:30 p.m. Coach Saban

Wednesday, April 5 3:30 p.m. Players (1 p.m.)

Friday, April 7 3:30 p.m. None

#Saturday, April 8 TBD Coach Saban

Monday, April 10 3:30 p.m. Players (1 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 12 3:30 p.m. None

#Friday, April 14 3:30 p.m. Coach Saban

Tuesday, April 18 3:30 p.m. Players (1 p.m.)

Thursday, April 20 3:30 p.m. Coach Saban and Players

*Saturday, April 22 2 p.m. Coach Saban and Players

*A-Day Game/TV TBD

#at Bryant-Denny Stadium

