A Warm Week, One Shot at Storms

As we continue through the first part of March, a warm overall pattern will continue to keep temperatures well above normal this week. The week should bring us one round of rain, coming Tuesday night as a front advances through the eastern half of the country.

High pressure that brought winter-like cold to the east coast over the weekend is slipping away to the east, allowing for the return of Gulf moisture and warm air. One storm system over the nation’s midsection will spread rain and thunderstorms over a wide area today, with precipitation likely from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico in the general corridor of the Mississippi River. Severe storms are possible late today and tonight from Minnesota all the way to Arkansas ahead of the front.

The surface low associated with the system is going to track north into Canada, but the trailing cold front will progress through the entire U.S., pushing into Alabama on Tuesday and moving through Columbus by early Wednesday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms will occur immediately ahead of the front, giving us a round of rain Tuesday night with rain exiting the coverage area with passage of the front. Since the primary instability and most of the dynamics with this storm system will be well to the north, no severe weather is expected here, just a few ordinary spring thunderstorms along the front.

Behind the front we can expect to see clearing skies the rest of Wednesday with little or no cooling in the wake of the front, sunshine Thursday and Friday, then possibly another chance of rain by next weekend.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast