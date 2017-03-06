88-year-old woman scares off would-be rapist with HIV lie

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Helen Reynolds should not be underestimated.

On February 17 at 3 p.m., she says she had just returned from the store when a young man knocked at the door of her Chester County home.

“He pushed himself in,” Reynolds says.

This began a burglary and assault that would last three hours. She says the man started by rummaging for cash, taking just $40 before duct taping her hands, head and mouth.

“I said, ‘Would you do this to your mother to bother her like you are doing me?’”

“Shhh,” the suspect told the woman.

According to Reynolds, the suspect removed her clothing and threw her face first onto the bed.

She tried to kick him in the groin.

“Maybe I really hurt him. I don’t know and I really don’t care,” says Reynolds.

The 88-year-old then says she relied on quick thinking to ward off a sexual assault.

“That’s when I told him that I had HIV and my husband died of it, which is a lie. He didn’t bother me. That’s when he got out his piece of wire that he had in his pocket with the tape and everything and tied my ankles together,” says Reynolds.

Once the suspect fled Reynolds’ home, she was able to chew through the duct tape and alert a neighbor.

“It was all about me and my God and he helped me out,” she says.

Helen’s messages to women her age is to never stop fighting.

Police say there have not been any arrests.