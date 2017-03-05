House of Heroes and Columbus State make a difference for Army widow

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The house of a Columbus Army widow is looking a little bit different after the Chattahoochee Valley’s House of Heroes kicked off their Redeeming the Block event. Students from Columbus State University also lent a helping hand in the project.

With the sun shining down on them, ten volunteers from CSU’s National Society of Leadership and success got to work painting, sawing, and lugging the necessary materials to piece together a house worth years of sacrifice. the home belongs to Yvonne Adams. Adams is the widow to Sgt. First Class David Adams.

“If you had ridden by here a day or two ago, you would not believe it,” Adams said. “They’ve been out here for weekends scraping, and it means so much because it’s stuff that I could not have done without all their help.”

Nathaniel Everitt served 14 years in the Army, so he knows what it’s like to help a fellow soldier in need.

“Once a soldier, you’re always a soldier,” Everitt said. “Whether you’re in the uniform or you’re out of the uniform, just to give back to the community. I gave up my time and pretty much everything for the time I was in, and I’d do it again, and I’m still doing it, and I’ll continue doing it until I can’t.

Towards the end of the day, Adams was presented with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in her honor. All those that participated say that they will carry the memories forward for the rest of their lives.

“It will never be forgotten,” Adams told News 3. “It will live forever in me for in infamy. It’s just something I could never forget.”

House of Heroes hopes to honor a total of 23 veterans during their Redeeming the Block program this year.