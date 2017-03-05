Columbus State to Host NCAA Southeast Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. – For just the second time in program history, the Columbus State University women’s basketball team will host the NCAA regional tournament as the Lady Cougars were selected as the top seed in the Southeast Region Sunday night.

The 2017 NCAA Southeast Regional will be played March 10, 11 and 13 inside the Frank G. Lumpkin Center. Columbus State will play eighth-seeded Anderson at 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.

“We are honored to serve as host for the 2017 NCAA Southeast Regional tournament at the Lumpkin Center,” CSU Director of Athletics Todd Reeser said. “Our women’s basketball team has had an incredible season and now is the time for all of Columbus and CSU to come out and support their efforts. It is our goal to deliver a first-class experience for all fans and participants, as well as to showcase our great community.”

Columbus State earned the No. 1 seed after putting together a 28-1 record and capturing the Peach Belt Conference regular season title. The Lady Cougars added an exclamation point on Sunday with a 76-61 win over Lander in the PBC championship.

“We are excited to be the number one seed in the Southeast Region,” head coach Anita Howard stated. “Getting the top seed and serving as the host is a great reward for all of the hard work and effort our young ladies have put in this season.”

The NCAA Tournament selection is the 10th overall for the Lady Cougars and fourth straight. CSU has gotten to the second round of the tournament in each of the last two seasons.

Seven other teams will join Columbus State in the first women’s basketball regional in Columbus since 2001. Wingate, Lincoln Memorial, Limestone, Lander, Clayton State, King and Anderson make up the rest of the eight-team field.

“I am delighted to hear Columbus State University is hosting the NCAA Women’s Southeast Regional tournament,” Columbus State University President Dr. Chris Markwood added. “Being named a host not only speaks to the excellence of Cougar Athletics, but helps reaffirm the prestige of CSU, and is an economic benefit to the Columbus community.”

Play begins on Friday at noon in the Lumpkin Center. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors, children and military.