Auburn Police find man shot dead inside his apartment

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man inside his apartment Saturday night. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris tells News 3 that he got a call around 7:20 p.m. CST to investigate a homicide at The Courtyards Apartments. The apartment complex is located at the intersection of South Dean Rd. and Annalue Dr.

Harris says police found Herman Cornelius “Ce-Ce” Lane shot dead in his home. An acquaintance of Lane’s originally found his body and called 911. Lane was pronounced dead around 7:45 p.m. CST. Harris says the victim was last known to be alive around 3 p.m. that afternoon. Lane’s body is due for an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office, Auburn Police, and the Forensic Sciences lab are still looking into this shooting.

Anyone with information in this murder is urged to contact Auburn Police at 334-501-3140. People may also call the Auburn Police tip line at 334-246-1391 or the Lee County Coroner’s Office secret witness line at 334-745-8686.