Woman dead after being hit by car Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are investigating after a car hit a woman Saturday night. The call came in around 10:15 p.m. of a reported pedestrian hit at the intersection of Murray Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. News 3 was the first news crew on the scene.

Police dispatch say the woman died on the scene. News 3 reached out to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton for more information. Newton was able to confirm that a woman had died. However, he could not offer any additional information.

