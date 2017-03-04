Tracking rain Tuesday, then sunny for the rest of the week.

Sunday looks good to end the weekend – only thing is we’ll see just a little less sunshine with more clouds moving in. Monday starts out more mild in the lower 50s and ends in the lower 70s. We’ll stay partly sunny though the afternoon Monday. Tuesday will bring out best shot of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front which will move through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Once that passes, we’ll clear up Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will remain about the same. Mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Advertisement