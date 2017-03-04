Pleasant end to the weekend. Rain & clouds beginning of the week.

By Published:
17156143_1217297841717626_1358267508309920899_n

Sunday looks good to end the weekend – only thing is we’ll see just a little less sunshine with more clouds moving in. Monday starts out more mild in the lower 50s and ends in the lower 70s. We’ll stay partly sunny though the afternoon Monday. Tuesday will bring out best shot of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front which will move through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Once that passes, we’ll clear up Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will remain about the same. Mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

saturday4saturday saturday1 saturday2

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s