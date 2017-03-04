Auburn basketball falls short in state championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After beating Vestavia Hills in the AHSA Class 7A semi-finals, the Auburn Tigers fell short in the championship game.

Mountain Brook and Auburn battled for all four quarters. The Spartans only led by two points heading into the 3rd quarter. The 4th quarter is where Mountain Brook took the biggest lead. A couple of dunks and clutch three-pointers put them up by eight with 5:38 left in the game. The Spartans went on a 9-0 run in the last minute of the 4th quarter.

The Tigers would fall 63-43 and finish their season as the 7A state runners-up.