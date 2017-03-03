Sunny and pleasant, then clouds

Bob Jeswald By Published: Updated:
5177c11c2f214ca78b02189f2a7ec2d6

No showers this weekend, instead a patchy frost early Saturday becoming comfortably cool by afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will begin to build across the mid-Atlantic, leading to the clouds circulating along the western edge of the high pressure center. The air will begin to warm ahead of our next storm system, coming out of the Pacific Northwest. There will be plenty of cloud cover Sunday but no rainfall until the initial front sweeps through the region and leads to rain and scattered storms starting on Tuesday. Readings will climb into the upper 60s and the lower 70s at this time. The GFS has been consistent with the mid-Atlantic high building across the Bermuda and weakening this storm. Still too early to discount a Weather Aware Day on Tuesday. After this slightly cooler readings breezy but remaining mild into the upper 60s early next week. Get out and enjoy another bonus weekend.

 

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast

caa126c98b0f4e768b6f376281306f57 5177c11c2f214ca78b02189f2a7ec2d6 3e1d28011ad847259b50f3e2b30c2d7d 7b4102fad3f8448ab5115b610a059ade

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s