Sunny and pleasant, then clouds

No showers this weekend, instead a patchy frost early Saturday becoming comfortably cool by afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will begin to build across the mid-Atlantic, leading to the clouds circulating along the western edge of the high pressure center. The air will begin to warm ahead of our next storm system, coming out of the Pacific Northwest. There will be plenty of cloud cover Sunday but no rainfall until the initial front sweeps through the region and leads to rain and scattered storms starting on Tuesday. Readings will climb into the upper 60s and the lower 70s at this time. The GFS has been consistent with the mid-Atlantic high building across the Bermuda and weakening this storm. Still too early to discount a Weather Aware Day on Tuesday. After this slightly cooler readings breezy but remaining mild into the upper 60s early next week. Get out and enjoy another bonus weekend.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast