Second man arrested in Tara Grinstead disappearance

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Georgia high school teacher who vanished from her home nearly 12 years ago.

Georgia media organizations reported Friday that arrest warrants in Ben Hill County show 32-year-old Bo Dukes was charged with concealing a death, evidence tampering and hindering the apprehension of a criminal in connection with the slaying of Tara Grinstead. Dukes was released from jail on bond Friday.

Grinstead went missing in October 2005. Last week, authorities announced they had arrested 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke and charged him with her murder. It was not immediately clear how the two suspects knew each other.

A judge has issued a gag order prohibiting attorneys, law enforcement officers or relatives of the parties from discussing the case.

