‘Moooove’ out of the way: Overturned cattle truck causes traffic problems in Kansas City area

KSNT Staff Published:
Courtesy @KansasCityKDOT
Courtesy @KansasCityKDOT

LENEXA, Kan. (KSNT) – A semi tractor-trailer rollover in the Kansas City area is caused traffic problems Friday afternoon after at least 60 cattle became loose on the roadway following the crash.

The Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted at 12:30 p.m. that westbound I-435 to the westbound K-10 ramp is closed due to the wreck and expect it to be closed for at least 2 to 3 hours.

KDOT says law enforcement crews are in the area herding up the cows and ask travelers to avoid the area.

Officials have also closed eastbound K-1- at Ridgeview Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

At 2:00 p.m. KDOT tweeted that eastbound K-10 and Ridgeview Road was back open but westbound I-435 and the westbound K-10 ramp remains closed as crews continue to round up loose cattle.

As of 3:30pm, all the cattle had been rounded up but the ramp remained closed while workers clear the wrecked semi truck.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s