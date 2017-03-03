Local woman goes to extreme measures to train dog

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus woman has been facing major scrutiny and pet cruelty charges for taping a dead rooster to her dog’s neck.

Some say it’s an old, rural practice used to keep dogs away from chickens.

Sally Mroz says the family’s dog slaughtered their beloved rooster, “Chasing the chickens, captured one of them, ripped the feathers off of one of one of the hens. Then broke into the pin and got a hold of the family rooster and killed it.”

To teach the dog a lesson she duck taped the rooster around the dog’s neck.

Mroz said, “If she kills something and gets away with it, then she’s liable to go back and do it some more.”

She says she got this technique from other farmers and at first it seemed right, but now she regrets it.

“Granted the tape was not an idealistic move, but from talking to other people in order to break the dogs habit you tie a chicken to their neck,” said Mroz.

Jerry Barnes is a Master Dog Trainer and he says although he’s heard of this practice before he doesn’t recommend it.

Barnes said, “It has been practiced throughout history in order to control a person, dog. We put dogs in a kennel; we tie things around their neck to keep them in the yard.”

If your four legged friends aren’t behaving start by giving the dog instructions.

“When the dog shows an unwanted behavior, give the dog instructions, tell the dog no and give him a slight correction or pull of the collar if that’s what it’s going to take,” said Barnes.

Mroz was cited for animal cruelty and she faces a possible $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.

