Local parent pushing for cannabis oil

COLUMBUS, Ga. — House Bill 65 passed this week and it adds eight more disorders to the state’s registry of people legally allowed to use cannabis oil.

A few of the cases include: Tourette’s, Autism, Alzheimer’s, HIV and Aids.

Dale Jackson is a parent advocate for cannabis oil.

His son has autism and they’re pushing for HB65.

Jackson has seen major improvements in his son with the use of cannabis oil.

He believes if HB65 passes it will allow more opportunities for parents to legally use cannabis oil to help treat their children and loved ones.

Jack says HB65 will open the door to help thousands of people across the state that would have been previously denied using cannabis oil for treatment.