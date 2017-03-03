Lanett wins back-to-back 2A state championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lanett went inside in the fourth period of the 95th annual AHSAA Class 2A State Tournament boys’ championship game Friday at the BJCC Legacy Arena to out-score R.C. Hatch down the stretch 19-7 as the Panthers claimed their second straight state title.

Anquaevious “Quay” Pollard and Emanuel “Manny” Littles, a pair of 6-foot-7 juniors, finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively, and combined for 26 of Lanett’s 45 rebounds. Littles had 15 rebounds and Pollard, the Class 2A State Tourney MVP, hauled down 11. Littles also blocked three shots.

Point guard Jalen Madden added 11 points for coach Richard Carter’s Panthers (25-7).

R.C. Hatch (24-3), coached by Homer Davis, trailed 35-33 to start the fourth quarter. Tyler Rhone had 12 points, Antwan Powell and Venantris Lipcomb added seven each. Powell’s six rebounds led the Bobcats, who were out-rebounded 45-25 overall.

Lanett won its first state title in 2016. The victory was number 652 for Carter in his four decades as a head coach. R.C. Hatch has won 10 state championships, more than any other boys’ program in the AHSAA, and has been in the state championship game 13 times.

Championship games for Classes 3A and 4A are also scheduled for today with Classes 5A, 6A and 7A playing championship games at Legacy Arena Saturday.

All finals are being televised live and live-streamed by Raycom Sports. The AHSAA Radio Network is also broadcasting all games over its statewide radio network and internet link.

Class 2A Boys’ All-Tourney Team

Anquaevious “Quay” Pollard, Lanett (MVP); Jalen Madden, Lanett; Emanuel Littles, Lanett; Tyler Rhone, R.C. Hatch; Jalen Lockett, R.C. Hatch; Markeith Williams, Barbour County.