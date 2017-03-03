Jody Smith to be honored in Saturday’s Xfinity race

Courtesy: Georgia Southwestern State University
Courtesy: Georgia Southwestern State University

COLUMBUS, Ga. — You may notice the face of a local fallen police officer on the car of a NASCAR Driver at Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in Hampton.

A picture of Jody Smith, the Georgia Southwestern State University officer killed in the line of duty in December, will be put on Joey Gase’s car.

Smith was an organ donor, which his parents say allowed him to keep saving lives, even after he was killed in the line of duty. That caught Gase’s attention and inspired him to honor Smith.

Thursday, Gase invited registered donors, recipients, and their families to paint their hand prints on Gase’s car.

