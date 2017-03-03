Georgia Power suspends study for nuclear plant near Columbus

FILE - In this April 28, 2010, file photo, steam rises from the cooling towers of nuclear reactors at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, in Waynesboro, Ga. Southern Co. is buying AGL Resources Inc. for approximately $7.93 billion, the company announced, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, which would create the second-biggest utility company in the United States, by customer base. Mary Ann Chastain, File AP Photo
LUMPKIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Power is suspending its study of a site near Columbus for a new nuclear power plant.

In a letter Wednesday to the Georgia Public Service Commission, the utility told officials that the proposed nuclear plant in Stewart County would not be needed as soon as previously expected.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the preliminary study was expected to cost $99 million. Georgia Power says halting the study “is unlikely to delay the ability to deploy new nuclear when needed by customers.”

While the Atlanta-based utility cited demand forecasts, the decision also comes as Georgia Power’s parent Southern Co. face more financial uncertainty around an ongoing nuclear expansion project at the Vogtle nuclear plant near Augusta, where two new reactors are under construction.

