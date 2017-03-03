FBI arrests Missouri man connected to national Jewish community center threats

(CBSN) — A St. Louis man has been arrested in connection with recent threats made against Jewish community centers across the country, authorities say.

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill says 31-year-old Juan Thompson was arrested by the FBI Friday.

The NYPD says in a statement Thompson appears to have made at least eight threats against the centers and the Anti-Defamation League’s New York headquarters.

The threats were allegedly made as part of a harassment campaign against a woman who was in a romantic relationship with Thompson. The complaint says the caller used the victim’s name while making some of the threats.

The phone threat to the Anti-Defamation League’s Manhattan headquarters was made Feb. 22.

Thompson has been charged in federal court with cyberstalking the woman. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Thompson was expected to appear in a Missouri court later Friday.