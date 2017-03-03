FBI arrests man accused of threatening US Rep. Lewis’ staff

John Lewis, D-Georgia (CBSN)
ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — FBI agents have arrested an Atlanta man accused of threatening the staff of Georgia Rep. John Lewis.

Special Agent David LeValley, who leads the agency’s Atlanta office, announces that agents arrested 42-year-old Dante Antoine Rosser on Thursday on a charge of threatening to assault a federal official.

The FBI says Rosser called Lewis’ office beginning in January 2016 demanding that the Democratic congressman and his staff seek financial reparations for Rosser and his family. On Feb. 22 and 23 alone, the agency’s statement says, Rosser called Lewis’ office about 46 times, and told a staffer, “I will blow your head off. You’re dead.”

The FBI says Rosser has an initial court hearing Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

