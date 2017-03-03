Another Terrific Weekend

Weather around Georgia and Alabama this first weekend in March is looking to be outstanding, and favorable for all kinds of outdoor activities.

High pressure has filled in southward behind Wednesday night’s strong cold front, bringing chilly temperatures at night but sunshine during the day that will bring highs back into the 60s this afternoon. Winds will be lighter than the gusty conditions we had on Thursday but still a good breeze out of the northwest.

With winds diminishing to calm overnight and skies remaining clear, we will see temperatures fall close to the freezing mark by sunrise Saturday with frost possible in some areas; a hard freeze is not expected but especially sensitive plants could be affected by the cold.

As the high pressure center slides east, winds around the back side of the high will begin to bring back milder Gulf air. That will lead to a few more clouds on Sunday, increasing humidity and warmer highs and lows to start next week. Rain may be back Tuesday or Wednesday as a new frontal system moves in from the west.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast