Water restrictions lifted for Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Water Works announced Thursday that the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection Division has lifted the drought declaration affecting Muscogee County.

The drought restrictions were issued on November 16, 2016, due to below normal rainfall conditions, resulting in low stream flow levels over the past several months.

Muscogee County is one of 55 counties which have been removed from the Levels 1 and 2 Drought Response in place since November 2016 and now are designated as non-drought.

The removal of the drought restrictions permits customers to return to non-drought outdoor watering regulations outlined in the 2010 Georgia Water Stewardship Act.

Under this regulation, outdoor watering is permitted daily between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.

“We commend the residents of Columbus and the surrounding areas for complying with the restrictions and supporting conservation to use water wisely during our drought,” said Columbus Water Works’ President, Steve Davis. “The development of drought resilient water resources and a sustained emphasis on water-use efficiency means that Columbus Water Works will continue to have a safe and reliable water supply for future generations.”