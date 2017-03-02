Uptown Columbus announces new spring series events

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Uptown Columbus has announced their “Spring Event Series” and they have some new events in store for the city.

The much anticipated spring series includes and Uptown Food Truck Festival, Riverfest, Bud and Burgers and the Friday Night Concert Series.

Something new this year is the Freestyle Kayaking National Championships which WRBL News 3 will be a part of.

The International UCI Mountain bike eliminator is also coming to Columbus.

The Paddle South Festival, UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator and World Paddle Board Championships are new events added to the spring series.

The organization says they’re looking forward to the new events and the excitement that visitors from across the country will bring to Columbus.

Uptowns first event kicks off on March 11 with the Color Me Rad 5k race.

Click here to view more upcoming events.