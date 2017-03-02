Sessions denies Russian campaign meetings, officials demand he recuse himself

UPDATES:

11:55 a.m. — White House spokesman Sean Spicer is defending Attorney General Jeff Sessions – saying Sessions was “100 percent straight” about his contacts with Russia during his Senate confirmation hearings.

Top Democrats are demanding Sessions resign after the revelation he had twice talked with Moscow’s U.S. envoy during the campaign.

Sessions’ conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Some Republicans are joining Democrats in calling on Sessions to step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

Spicer tells news outlets “there’s nothing” for Sessions “to recuse himself” from.

Spicer says people are “choosing to play partisan politics” and “should be ashamed of themselves.”

___

11:50 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should only recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election if Sessions is a subject of the probe.

Ryan says Congress has been “presented with no evidence that anyone on the Trump campaign or an American was involved in colluding with the Russians.”

Ryan says Republicans will “leave no stone unturned” in their own investigations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, which the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are conducting.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he “never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign.”

Sessions releases a statement Wednesday night in response to reports he had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year.

The attorney general says: “I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

Sessions, an early supporter of President Donald Trump and a policy adviser to the Republican candidate, did not disclose those communications at his confirmation hearing in January when asked whether “anyone affiliated” with the campaign had contact with the Russians.

Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says the Attorney General lied under oath when he told the Senate Judiciary that he had no contacts with the Russian government and says he should resign.

Pelosi says, “Perjury is a crime.”

In the meantime, Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida join a growing chorus of Republicans calling upon Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation on contacts between the Russians and Trump’s campaign. Graham says, “Somebody other than Jeff needs to do it.”

Graham also tells reporters he is meeting Thursday with FBI Director James Comey and will demand to know whether there is an investigation into the Russia contacts.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says in a statement Sessions is a former colleague and a friend, “but I think it would be best for him and for the country to recuse himself from the DOJ Russia probe.”

Portman joins congressmen Jason Chaffetz, Darrell Issa and Tom Cole in calling for Sessions to recuse himself,

Other Senate Republicans are rallying around Sessions, saying they trust him and that it’s up to Sessions whether to recuse himself.

Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee. He says, “I trust Jeff Sessions to make that decision.”