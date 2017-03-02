Project LAUNCH Georgia promotes reading in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga-Today is “Read Across America Day,” aimed at getting kids to pick up books!  In honor of the day, Project LAUNCH Georgia is holding literacy awareness events across the state.

The celebrations include “Let’s Read Muscogee,” an event that is sponsoring reading awareness at 23 institutions in our area that serve children across the Valley.

“The significance is really to link Muscogee with a nationwide, national reading initiative that encourages children to read. We’re donating books throughout the county, so we’re thrilled about it,” says Mia Neal, Project LAUNCH Georgia Coordinator.

For more information on Project LAUNCH Georgia, call 706-321-6322 or 844-DREAMGA.  You may also visit www.BigDreamsGA.org.

