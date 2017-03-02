Phenix City cemetery makes statement following complaints of missing mementos

PHENIX CITY, Al.- Lakeview Memory Gardens released a statement notifying customers that it only removes flowers when they are withered or weathered or when the wind blows them out of vases.

News Three’s Ashley Garrett spoke with a woman whose belongings were removed.

She met with Kay Holt, the woman who recently discovered the huge pile of mementos.

She read the cemetery’s response and she’s still upset.

“Think it’s a half-hearted I’m sorry but it’s not a solution to what they’ve been doing for many years. I understand they have rules and I adhere to all the rules and regulations and my father’s flowers were still removed and there.” says Holt.

The full response from the cemetery is below.

“To all of our Valued Families and Friends:

Recently we became aware that some flower arrangements placed on graves of loved ones in the cemetery by family members were discovered to be missing. We understand how upsetting this can be to the family. We, who work at the cemetery, are very sensitive to the removal of flowers, and have a written policy to let everyone know what our practices are regarding flower removal. Our policy states that we are only to remove flowers when they become withered or weathered, or when we find them blown out of their vases due to high winds. Unfortunately, when this happens, there is no way for us to know into which vases the scattered flowers are to be replaced. We have no alternative but to place them in an area so that any families that brought them might be able to recognize them and replace them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or trouble we may have caused, as it was truly unintentional on our part. As an accommodation and goodwill gesture, we will place a flower arrangement on the gravesite for any family that notifies us that their flowers were missing.”

Lakeview Memory Garden