Man arrested in connection to Bedell Ave. car theft

AUBURN, Ala. — One man is arrested in connected to a car theft.

Auburn police say 19-year-old Rodriques Pitts was developed as the suspect in the case after an investigation into an auto theft complaint which occurred in the 800 block of Bedell Avenue. The report was filed back on February 23, 2017. Pitts was arrested Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

The vehicle that was stolen from the property was a 2000 Toyota Camry valued at $5,000, according to police.

Pitts will be charged with theft of property first degree.

Pitts was transported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $5,000 bond.