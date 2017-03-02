High speed chase ends in Sumter County after multiple crashes

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga.- Residents are in shock after a high speed chase ends with a man crashing into a newly opened restaurant.

The chase first started in Crisp County after the man refused to leave a Chick-Fil-A drive thru and ended on US 280 in Sumter County.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett met with one restaurant owner has exclusive details of the dramatic incident.

She joins us now with a recap that you will see only on three.

Authorities in Crisp County say 31-year-old Andrew Higgins of Massachusetts is now recovering in a Columbus veterans hospital after crashing into several vehicles during a high speed chase Tuesday.

Cordele Police say, around eight A.M., Higgins got mad with drive thru workers at a Chick-Fil-a holding up the line.

Cordele Police responded and a high speed chase immediately followed.

Other officials joined in on the chase crossing county lines.

“The Sheriffs Department was in a pursuit with a gray colored Dodge Journey on Highway 30 travelling westbound toward Americus.” says Corporal Michael Storey, Georgia State Patrol.

The high- speed chase made it’s way in to the city of Leslie.

“One of my units set his car up with a Leslie Police officer. They deployed stop sticks.” says Storey.

A tractor trailer helped officers try to stop Higgins.

“Tried to block him in. The violator struck the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department truck. As he struck the truck the violator’s vehicle turned counter clockwise striking the tractor trailer. ” says Storey.

Moments later, Higgins crashed his vehicle in to a GSP car.

The chase finally ends after Higgins crashes into a nearby restaurant.

Armed officers surrounded the property.

“I could just see bullets come gonna come flying through the building everywhere ya know…that’s what was going through my mind.” says Jessica O’Neale.

Jessica O’Neale co-owns the restaurant. She’s thankful the damage wasn’t worse.