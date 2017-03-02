Georgia rallies for win over Auburn on senior night

Another stellar performance from J.J. Frazier helped the Georgia Bulldogs defeat Auburn, 79-78, after trailing by as many as 16 points on senior night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Frazier scored 31 points in the win – his fourth-straight game with at least 28 points – to help the Bulldogs fight back and go ahead 79-73 with 1:13 remaining. The Tigers responded with a 5-0 run to cut Georgia’s advantage to just one, and stole the ball with 14 seconds left with a shot to take the lead. However, they missed a three-pointer out of a timeout, Juwan Parker grabbed the rebound and Georgia secured the one-point victory.

“We only turned the ball over two times in the second half,” said Georgia head coach Mark Fox. “We make 10 3-point baskets and we shoot 90-percent from the line, only missing one. We did some fundamental things to give ourselves the win and in the second half we rebounded the ball much better.”

Frazier, who also led Georgia (18-12, 9-8 SEC) with five assists, became the first SEC player to record at least 30 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds in a game since at least 2010-11. He was honored along with fellow seniors Kenny Paul Geno, Houston Kessler and Brandon Young prior to the game, the final home contest on the Bulldogs’ schedule, and helped Georgia earn the season sweep over the Tigers (17-13, 6-11).

“J.J. refuses to let us lose,” Fox added. “He is a phenomenal competitor. J.J. is a great leader in battle. I can’t say enough things about him and he carried us to victory again tonight. I’m glad we had some people come tonight to appreciate him because he has just been an outstanding player for us.”

The Bulldogs got off to a slow start in the first half, allowing Auburn to score 20 points in the game’s first 10 minutes, and found themselves down by as many as 16. A 12-0 run by Georgia spanning 3:54 seconds cut the Auburn lead to 28-24 with under four minutes to go in the half. Frazier was held scoreless for the game’s first 11 minutes but had 10 points by halftime to help lead the effort to come back. Eight of Georgia’s 30 points in the opening period came after offensive rebounds, with Ogbeide responsible for five of those and eight total rebounds entering halftime. He finished the game with a career-high 15 rebounds and also scored 10 points.

Auburn took a seven point lead into the break, but Frazier opened the second half with one of his season-high five three-pointers on the first possession. The Tigers responded and hit one of their own on the other end, and then Georgia went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 40. After a back-and-forth four minutes, Frazier hit another three to knot it again, and sunk a pair of free throws on the next possession to give Georgia its first lead of the game. Once the Bulldogs took the 54-52 lead with 12:43 remaining, they held it for more than seven minutes, until the game was tied again at 71-71. Tyree Crump scored eight points in the second half.

The Tigers took a 73-71 lead after a T.J. Dunans layup with 3:50 to go in the game. Georgia went on an 8-0 run from that point to go ahead by six, but Auburn responded with a three-pointer that cut the lead in half. After Frazier missed a shot on the next possession, Danjel Purifoy was fouled going up for a rebound and made both free throws on the other end to cut Georgia’s advantage to just one with 37 seconds left. Auburn stole the ball on the ensuing Georgia possession and called a timeout with 7.5 seconds on the clock. After the timeout the Tigers missed a three-pointer and Georgia escaped with the victory.

Following his recent tear, Frazier is just the second player from a Power Five conference to score 120 points over a stretch of four games. He will look to continue the recent hot streak when Georgia travels to Arkansas Saturday to take on the Razorbacks. The game is set for 2:00 p.m. ET and will be televised by ESPN2.

