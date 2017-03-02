Cottonmouths for sale, new owners needed for franchise to continue

COLUMBUS, Ga – The Columbus Cottonmouths are in desperate need of new ownership for the franchise to continue operations in Columbus. In a email to season ticket holders, Cottonmouths general manager and head coach Jerome Bechard informed fans that current owners Wanda and Shelby Amos do not plan to fund the franchise for another season. Bechard has expressed his optimism for finding new owners before the end of the season, when team operations would cease.

The Cottonmouths play their home games at the Columbus Civic Center. The potential sale of the team will not impact the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

The Amos family purchased the team in 2001. They are the second owners of the franchise in 21 years of existence, buying the team from the widow of Cottonmouths founder Charlie Morrow. Bechard has been with the team in some capacity for all 21 seasons.

In the email to fans, the team is offering zero-deposit season ticket renewals for the 2017-18 season, beginning March 13. Bechard hopes strong support from renewal requests will bolster the appeal of the sale to potential new owners. “We are taking renewals to not only secure your seats for the upcoming season, but to prove to the community and potential investors that we have a strong fan base to build on,” Bechard wrote in the email. Deposits would be due June 1.

The Cottonmouths next home game is Sunday at 4 pm.