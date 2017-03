Related Coverage Russell Co. weekend car crash claims 4 lives

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus man will be charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection to a car crash that occurred on August 13, 2016.

ALEA says 26-year-old Markees Spires is currently in the Muscogee County Jail awaiting extradition back to Russell County.

As News 3 has reported, four people died after a 2013 Ford F-150 collided with a 1995 Toyota Avalon.

The crash occurred on Alabama 26 at the two mile marker, two miles east of Hurtsboro at 7:22 a.m.