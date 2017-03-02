Colder mornings but pleasant

A much colder start for the next few mornings. Starting with Friday, temperatures will dip down to the upper 30s and by Saturday morning a few folks may experience brief frost. There will be plenty of sunshine and readings will climb by the end of the weekend into the upper 60s. Our next best chance of rainfall in the extended comes late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

So far the models indicate a similar situation from our last storm system, indicating some weakening. At this point the First Alert Weather team will monitor this closely through the extended period.

 

