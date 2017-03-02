Central falls to Hoover in 7A semifinals, 59-46

BIRMINGHAM, Al – Hoover High School jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter in its AHSAA Class 7A girls’ semifinal game with Central-Phenix City Thursday morning and that cushion held up as the Lady Bucs (28-7) won 59-46 to move into Saturday afternoon’s championship game. The game opened up Thursday’s final round of semifinal action.

Coach Krystle Johnson’s team out-rebounded Central 37-29 and limited the Lady Red Devils (26-5) to just 31 percent shooting from the floor. With the victory, Johnson is now representing Hoover in the state finals after playing in the state finals herself on Hoover’s 2001 state championship team.

Four players were in double figures for the Bucs. Jennifer Andrew led with 14 points and seven rebounds. Miya Kimber added 11 points, Eboni Williams and Joiya Maddox had 10 each. Williams also had a game-high 11 rebounds, Kimber handed out four assists and Maddox sank two 3-pointers. Kimber was also 8-of-11 at the foul line.

Teyah Johnson led Coach Carolyn Wright’s Lady Devils with 17 points and her twin sister Tiyah Johnson had eight points, four steals and three blocked shots. Kayla Vance also had nine points and LaShunte Faniel had a team-high nine rebounds.

The Class 1A girls’ championship game between defending champ Spring Garden and R.A. Hubbard will be at 4 p.m., tonight, and the Class 1A boys’ title game will close out the day at 5:45 p.m. with two-time defending champion Sacred Heart Catholic taking on South Lamar.

