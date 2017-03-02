Cemetery responds to community concerns over missing graveside items

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A Phenix City cemetery responds to reports that items had been taken off loved ones resting places and thrown in the trash.

A statement by Lakeview Memory Gardens says the cemetery will offer to put out flowers on any grave site where items may have been disturbed.

As News 3 reported, the community reacted with shock and outrage after a Facebook video made its way through social media showing items from graves seemingly thrown in a trash heap.

The cemetery has since released the following statement:

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or trouble we may have caused, as it was unintentional on our part. As an accommodation and goodwill gesture, we will place a flower arrangement on the gravesite for any family that notifies us that their flowers were missing.” -Lakeview Memory Gardens

An email from Lakeview Memory Gardens says other items, like stuffed animals and personal keepsakes, will only be removed from gravesides when the weather blows them out of place, or in the case of flowers, when they wither and die. The statement says when weather affects the cemetery grounds, the maintenance company in charge of cleaning cannot tell which items belong where.

The release goes on to say when items are misplaced, they are moved to an open area so visiting families can see the items. The cemetery encourages anyone who recognizes their keepsakes to return them to their proper place next to loved ones.

