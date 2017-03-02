Carver, LaGrange fall in final seconds of GHSA 4A quarterfinals

COLUMBUS, Ga — The boys basketball teams from Carver and LaGrange high schools both lost in the final seconds of their GHSA 4A quarterfinal playoff games.

Carver led St. Pius X 37-34 at halftime, but struggled in the third quarter, scoring just one field goal and falling behind 48-44 heading into the fourth quarter. The Tigers tied the game, 57-57, with two minutes left to play in regulation, but the Lions pulled away with clutch free-throw shooting to push their lead to six with 30 seconds remaining in the game. Carver’s late three-point efforts could not make up the difference and St. Pius X advanced with 64-60 win.

LaGrange fell 61-60 to Henry County at home as LaPerion Perry’s last second half-court attempt bounced off the backboard as the buzzer sounded to end the game. The Grangers jumped out to a 33-24 lead at halftime, and still had the game in control heading into the fourth quarter, 54-41. Henry County pulled within two at the 3:16 mark of the fourth quarter, 58-56. With less than a minute to play, Henry County took their first lead of the game since the first quarter, 61-60. LaGrange pulled the game even at 61-61, but Damion Rosser split a trip to the free-throw line to put the Warhawks up 62-61 with 2.5 seconds left on the clock. Perry’s desperation attempt did not go in as the clock expired and Henry County advanced to the state semifinals with the one point win.