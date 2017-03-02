Brooks powers Auburn to 7A state championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Auburn boys basketball team will play for the Alabama 7A state championship for the first time since 2005. The Tigers defeated Vestavia Hills 44-37 in the AHSAA 7A semifinals.

Auburn senior Garrison Brooks led the Tigers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Auburn will play Mountain Brook in the 7A state championship on Saturday at 6:45 pm EST at the BJCC Arena in Birmingham.

Brooks had six offensive rebounds in his total, had three steals and a blocked shot for Coach Frank Tolbert’s Tigers. Brooks was also 8-of-9 at the foul line, including a pair with 3:58 to play that erased a 37-36 Rebels lead. Brooks sank two more with four seconds left to seal the win.

Antoine Pitts added right points and nine rebounds for the Tigers and Will Elston had three assists.

The Class 7A boys’ finals will close out the 2017 State Finals Saturday night with a 5:45 p.m. tip-off.

The Class 1A girls’ championship game between defending champ Spring Garden and R.A. Hubbard will be at 4 p.m., tonight, and the Class 1A boys’ title game will close out the day at 5:45 p.m. with two-time defending champion Sacred Heart Catholic taking on South Lamar.

Championships for boys and girls in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A are scheduled for Friday with Class 5A, 6A and 7A finals set for Saturday’s final day.