Bond revocation hearing for man charged in the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player continued

LEE COUNTY, Ala.- Markale Hart, the man charged with the death of former Auburn University football player, Jakell Mitchell, was arrested in Dadeville last Sunday on charges of driving under the influence, illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

The Lee County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Hart’s bond for the 2014 murder charge in light of these recent unrelated charges. Thursday, Hart was scheduled for a bond revocation hearing, but he was not in attendance.

Hart’s attorney, Jerry Blevins said folks expected Hart to be in attendance on Thursday, but thinks his transport to the Lee County Justice Center was somehow overlooked. Blevins said that this is easy to fix and an order has been placed for Hart’s transport to the justice center on Tuesday, March 7 where the three recent charges will be addressed.

Blevins said he believes two of the charges have no merit, and the other is highly questionable.

“Mr. Hart has had a stroke of bad luck here between the murder charge and these three charges, but we all have to bear in mind that he is innocent until proven guilty,” Blevins said. “These are simply allegations of wrongdoing this past weekend, and we expect that the true facts will come to light next Tuesday when the details of the arrest are heard.”